Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation, a spokesman of the force said.

His visit comes close on the heels of the detection of a cross-border tunnel by the BSF troops along the Indo-Pak border in Samba district recently.

Asthana, who took over as the BSF chief recently, arrived at the frontier headquarters in Jammu on Friday. He is on a three-day visit to the International Border (IB) under the BSF Jammu frontier, the spokesman said.

On the first day, the DG BSF visited Pargwal and Akhnoor sectors and took stock of the situation there, he said.

He was accompanied by S S Panwar, Additional DG (WC); N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier; and other officers, the spokesman said.

Jamwal briefed the DG BSF about the complexities of management of the Jammu border under the prevailing security scenario, he said.

Asthana also reviewed the overall deployment of the BSF troops and the area domination plan.

He visited critical areas of the Chicken Neck stretch in Akhnoor sector and held discussions with sector and unit commanders on the ground.

The DG BSF interacted with jawans and was full of praise for them for their dedication towards safeguarding the International Border. He also conveyed that the BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force, the spokesman said.

He also said the recent detection of the tunnel shows the devotion of the troops towards the motherland, which ruins the cruel motives of the enemy forces.

The DG BSF also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the spokesman said.

