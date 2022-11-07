Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here, an official statement said on Monday.

It was a courtesy meeting during which Singh informed the governor about the activities undertaken by the NCC to motivate the youths, it said.

The NCC DG, who is on a three-day visit to the state, also held a meeting with officers and reviewed the activities of the NCC in the state, defence sources said.

