NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: CarePal Money, the lending marketplace arm of the CarePal Group, has appointed Sahil Lakshmanan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Also Read | India Morally Responsible To Instil Righteousness and Ethical Values in World, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Video).

Sahil has been a core member of the CarePal Group leadership team since October 2023 and has played a pivotal role in building CarePal Money's healthcare lending marketplace.

As Chief Business Officer, he led the creation of India's multi-lender healthcare lending marketplace, expanded the company's presence to 100+ hospitals, and launched innovative healthcare financing solutions including 0% EMI loans, reimbursement financing, and instant discharge products. Under his leadership, CarePal Money also crossed an annualised loan disbursement run rate of Rs. 100 crore within its first two years of operations.

Also Read | Who is Arohi Mim?.

With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Sahil brings deep expertise in lending, partnerships, and platform-scale execution. In his new role, he will focus on operational excellence, sustainable growth, and strengthening CarePal Money's role in the Group's integrated healthcare financing ecosystem.

Speaking on the appointment, Piyush Jain, Khushboo Jain and Vikas Kaul, the Co-Founders of CarePal Group said, "Sahil has been instrumental in shaping CarePal Money from the ground up - from building India's first integrated healthcare lending marketplace to earning the trust of hospitals and lending partners nationwide. His deep understanding of healthcare financing, coupled with strong execution capabilities, makes him the right leader to take CarePal Money into its next phase of growth."

"CarePal Money was created to reduce the financial stress families face at the time of medical need," said Sahil Lakshmanan. "As CEO, my priority is to scale this platform responsibly, strengthen our partnerships with hospitals and lenders, and continue building products that make healthcare more accessible and affordable."

CarePal Money is part of the CarePal Group, which also includes Impact Guru (medical crowdfunding) and CarePal Secure (healthcare protection solutions), together serving patients, hospitals, and healthcare partners across India.

About CarePal Money

CarePal Money aims to create a marketplace providing healthcare loans at affordable prices to patients. The brand's vision is to enable access to affordable healthcare loans through collaborations with leading lending institutions across the country. Patients with partner hospitals will be the key beneficiaries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)