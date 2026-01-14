Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], January 14 (ANI): Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General, Border Roads (DGBR), visited Sikkim on Tuesday to review the status of road infrastructure restoration and resilience measures undertaken following the 2023 GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood).

During the visit, he met Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps, and Ravinder Telang, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, to ensure coordinated civil-military efforts to enhance long-term connectivity and disaster resilience, according to the release.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026: Know Date, Time and Live Streaming Details.

The discussions focused on restoration and upgradation of flood-damaged roads, strengthening of vulnerable stretches, slope stabilisation, drainage improvement and protective works to ensure reliable all-weather connectivity in Sikkim's fragile and high-altitude terrain. Emphasis was laid on adopting climate-resilient infrastructure solutions to mitigate the impact of future extreme weather events, as stated in the release.

In the immediate aftermath of GLOF 2023, the Indian Army, under Trishakti Corps, responded swiftly to support civil authorities. Army formations were deployed to provide evacuation assistance, medical aid, debris clearance, and the reopening of critical road links, restoring access to remote and cut-off areas in challenging terrain and weather conditions. Engineer resources established temporary connectivity solutions to maintain the movement of essential supplies and services.

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Accused Hid Body Under Parked Car To Stage Accident; Arrested.

As recovery operations progressed, Trishakti Corps continued close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Government of Sikkim to prioritise infrastructure strengthening, alternate alignments and disaster-mitigation measures, alongside sustained logistics support, medical assistance and community outreach in affected areas.

The visit reaffirmed the Indian Army's collective commitment to nation-building, disaster preparedness, and resilient infrastructure development, reinforcing strong civil-military synergy in support of the people of Sikkim. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)