New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), on Thursday organised the Safety Seminar 2025 at the Indian Aviation Academy in New Delhi, bringing together senior government officials, regulators, industry leaders and aviation professionals from across the country. The seminar was held under the theme "Enhancing Aviation Safety through Collaboration."

Inaugurating the event, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha, highlighted that aviation safety is a continuous process requiring constant vigilance, strict compliance and shared accountability. He emphasised that safety is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing journey that requires collective responsibility from all stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem.

Sinha noted the rapid growth of India's civil aviation sector, stating that the country is now the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. Over the last decade, domestic passenger traffic has grown at an average annual rate of 9 per cent, while cargo volumes have increased by nearly 3 per cent. India's aircraft fleet has expanded significantly, more than doubling from 395 aircraft in 2014 to 844 in 2025, reflecting the sector's strong momentum.

Referring to recent experiences, the Secretary said 2025 has been a year of learning and transformation for Indian aviation. While challenges have tested the sector's resilience, they have also reinforced the resolve to improve safety, efficiency and public confidence. He also flagged operational risks arising from maintenance errors, warning that such lapses can lead to mechanical faults and system failures.

In his welcome address, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai reaffirmed the regulator's commitment to proactive safety oversight and alignment with global best practices. He highlighted key initiatives, including the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, the State Safety Programme, and the National Aviation Safety Plan (2024-2028).

The day-long seminar featured three technical sessions focusing on runway incursions, fostering a positive safety culture, and mitigating maintenance-related errors. Experts from regulatory and industry backgrounds discussed root causes, best practices and mitigation strategies, stressing the need for a proactive, risk-based approach to safety management.

Industry participants widely appreciated the DGCA's initiative, calling it a timely platform for dialogue and collaboration. The seminar marked a significant step in strengthening India's aviation safety framework and deepening partnerships across the sector. (ANI)

