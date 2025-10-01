By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially rolled out its ranking framework for Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across India, with the first set of rankings coming into effect today.

Also Read | Bihar SIR 2025: ECI Releases Final Voter List of Patna; 48,15,294 Voters Across 14 Assemblies To Cast Their Votes in State Assembly Elections 2025.

According to the public notice issued by DGCA on September 30, 2025, the new ranking system aims to bring greater transparency, accountability, and performance evaluation into pilot training operations in the country. The rankings will be updated twice a year, with the next list scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, DGCA DG Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said, 'This initiative was taken on the direction of Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu's direction which he had directed us to set some parameters on which FTOs can be ranked and we had made those parameters, showed them to honourable minister, he had also approved and had a long discussion with all the FTOs on this and thereafter we have gone ahead and implemented this'.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Free From Charges: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Says Central Bank Has No Proposal To Impose Fees.

As this is the first time we have informally had individual rankings, we have shared with the FTOs if they had any objections or suggestions, they could have got back to us, and after this exercise, only we have published this, Kidwai added.

There are two purposes of this exercise. One is that the FTOs try to improve their positions and upgrade their areas where they are weak, and secondly, it is for the trainees or the pilots who seek admission or who go for training; they can also see where their FTOs are ranked, and accordingly, they can decide on where they should go for their training, Kidwai said.

When asked about why no FTOs are ranked in the A or A+ category, DGCA DG said, 'Since this is the first time, maybe, and these rankings are there. I am certain there are deficiencies. Now, this is an opportunity for them to improve also. So, it will slowly catch up, and I am sure this will lead to improvements in their rankings.

Under the revised framework, FTOs are categorised as follows: A+ at 85per cent and above, A between 70 and 85 per cent, B between 50 and 70 per cent, and C at below 50 per cent.

Any FTO falling into Category 'C' will receive a notice from DGCA for self-analysis and corrective action to improve their performance.

In the inaugural list, no FTO made it to Category A+ or A. 13 FTOs were placed in Category B, including Chimes Aviation Academy, SVKM's NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Shirpur, Bihar Flying Club, and National Flying Training Institute.

A total of 22 FTOs were placed in Category C, including Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), Redbird Flight Training Academy, Telangana State Aviation Academy, The Bombay Flying Club, and Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Limited.

The DGCA has introduced a comprehensive evaluation mechanism covering five key aspects: Performance (20 per cent) - including average time to complete 175 flying hours and aircraft utilisation. Operational Aspects (40 per cent) - covering student-to-aircraft and student-to-instructor ratios, fleet size, and simulator facilities. Safety Standards (20 per cent) - focusing on accident/incident records. Compliance Standards (10 per cent) - reviewing safety observations and alcohol test violations. Student Support (10 per cent) - including grievance redressal, scholarships, placement support, and transparent fee policies.

Some FTOs, including Avyanna Aviation Academy and Vision Flying Training Institute, were excluded from this phase of ranking as they either had not completed 18 months of operations or their approvals were not valid as of August 31, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)