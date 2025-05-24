New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2142 from Delhi to Srinagar, which encountered a sudden hailstorm en route.

He also commended the pilots and crew for their professionalism and presence of mind in handling the emergency situation, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

The minister added that the government is awaiting the DGCA's investigation report and assured that appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found.

"Regarding the emergency landing that has happened with the Delhi-Srinagar flight, we are looking into the incident. DGCA is investigating it. I would like to express my appreciation for the efforts of the pilots and the crew. We are very thankful that everyone is safe. But we are going to investigate it thoroughly. We are waiting for the investigation report from the DGCA once that comes, and if we see any wrongdoing, then we are going to take action," Naidu told reporters.

This comes as India also announced the extension of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft and airlines till June 23. Naidu said the government has "maintained the status quo" on the matter.

Naidu said the government has simply maintained the existing status. "The NOTAM has been extended. We have maintained the status quo..." he told reporters.

This comes amid heightened security considerations and recent incidents involving Pakistani airspace.

Separately, on the revocation of security clearance to Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, the Civil Aviation Minister assured that airport operations across the country remain unaffected.

"For the time being, on grounds of national security, we've removed the Turkish players from ground handling services, cargo services...we are not seeing any problem in the operations. We are going to take guidance from the security agencies in this regard..." he said.

Celebi was responsible for handling about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operated at multiple airports across India.

The Central government has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi NAS Airport Services, citing national security concerns.

Earlier in the day, India announced the extension of the ban on closure of its airspace for Pakistani aircraft till June 23.

India has extended NOTAM for Pakistan flights for one month, which will be in effect till June 23, 2025.

The Ministry stated, "Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and ACFTs operated/owned or leased by Pakistani airlines/operators, including military flights."

On May 21, it was reported that IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight (6E 2142), which was caught in a sudden hailstorm near Pathankot on May 21, was denied entry into Pakistani airspace, which was sought by the pilot to avoid turbulence.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol, and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their well-being and comfort. The aircraft will be released post-necessary inspection and maintenance," the airline said in a statement.

According to the crew's statement to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot's request was dismissed by the Lahore Air Traffic Control.

"On 21.05.2025, Indigo A321 Neo aircraft VT-IMD operated flight 6E-2142 (Delhi -Srinagar). While cruising at FL360, aircraft entered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot. As per the crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved," the DGCA said.

"Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter their airspace to avoid the weather, but the same was refused too," it added.

The DGCA said that the crew initially attempted to return, but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather.

"Subsequently, they encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence. The crew chose to continue on the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar. While in a thunderstorm cloud, warnings of Angle of Attack fault, Alternate Law protection lost, and backup Speed scale unreliable were triggered," DGCA said.

It said that due to updraft and down draft encountered by the aircraft, the Autopilot tripped, and the aircraft's speed had wide variations.

"As a result, Maximum Operating Speed/Maximum operating Mach (VMO/MMO) warnings and repeated stall warnings were triggered. During this period the aircraft rate of descent reached 8500 fpm crew flew the aircraft manually till they exit the hailstorm," the DGCA said.

"After carrying out all checklist actions (ECAM actions), the crew declared PAN PAN to Srinagar ATC and requested RADAR vectors and made a safe landing with Auto Thrust operating normally. There was no injury to any of the passengers on board the flight. Post flight walk around revealed damage to the Nose radome. The matter is under investigation by the DGCA," it added. (ANI)

