Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Director General of Police (Uttar Pradesh) Mukul Goel and Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar took their 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccination at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

After taking his precaution dose, DGP Goel said to ANI, "All police officers have done a great job during COVID-19 pandemic. Since they come into the category of front-line workers and a lot of them will be on duty during the upcoming assembly polls, they are being given booster doses so as to protect them from this wave of COVID-19."

Goyal urged the people to continue taking precautions against the virus and follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing and following hand hygiene.

ADG Kumar also said to ANI, "Government has instructed to administer booster doses of COVID-19 to policemen and other front-line workers who will be active in the upcoming elections. The ones who have completed their two doses and nine months have passed since their second dose are currently getting it. We will make sure that everyone eligible for the precuation dose gets it."

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. (ANI)

