Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Umesh Manjhi, the officer-in-charge of Pathardih police station has been suspended from his services in the case of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand, informed Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad district.

On July 28, Uttam Anand was allegedly killed after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad.

Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested, and the auto used for the crime has also been seized. The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops).

As per an official statement from the state government, an SIT was formed to probe into the case.

On July 30, the Supreme Court took Suo Motu cognizance of the killing after which a day later, the Jharkhand government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of the judge. (ANI)

