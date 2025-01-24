Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the 76th foundation day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, raised concerns over the presence of illegal refugees in the country and called for immediate action to safeguard the nation's interests.

He also urged the youth to take a stand against individuals and entities engaged in anti-national activities.

Also Read | Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024: 10 Opposition MPs Suspended for 'Disrupting' Waqf Bill Discussion in Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"There are crores of illegal refugees in India who pose serious challenges to our healthcare, education, and employment sectors," Dhankhar said.

"This is a matter of grave concern, as they are now seeking to influence electoral processes. Across the globe, developed nations are addressing such issues, and India, too, must act swiftly for its stability and dignity."

Also Read | Rajahmundry Airport Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Terminal of Airport Collapses in Andhra Pradesh; Report Sought.

He further stressed, "It is essential to confront and neutralise those forces working to weaken India and align with anti-national elements. The youth must exercise their immense power to counter such threats effectively."

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's contribution to India's development, Dhankhar said, "Uttar Pradesh, once overshadowed economically, is now the second largest contributor to India's economy. I have no doubt that it will secure the top position in the near future, emerging as a state of entrepreneurs."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of "vocal for local," he said, "The state is brimming with local business potential. I have witnessed its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit during my visits to Noida and other regions."

Dhankhar also called for reducing imports and enhancing domestic production. "It is painful to see India importing goods such as candles, furniture, carpets, and electronics, which could be easily manufactured locally.

"Every Indian must resolve to avoid foreign-made products when local alternatives are available. This will strengthen our foreign exchange reserves, create employment, and encourage entrepreneurship," he said.

Emphasising the importance of value addition, he added, "Exporting raw materials reflects our inability to add value to our products. Entrepreneurs and trade associations must commit to improving the value chain and curbing unnecessary imports."

The vice president underscored the role of youths in realising the vision of a developed India. "Employment opportunities for the youth are increasing, but their focus needs to go beyond government jobs. Transformative change requires an entrepreneurial mindset," he stated.

Dhankhar urged citizens to uphold the national interest above all else. "No benefit or temptation should outweigh the national duty. We must resolve to prioritise Indian identity and self-reliance in every aspect of life. Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of transformation and progress, inspiring the nation toward its goal of becoming a global powerhouse," he said.

The event, held at Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow, was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)