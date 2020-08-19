New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A MoU was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and the Delhi Police on Tuesday for extending ayurvedic mode of preventive and promotive health services in the residential colonies of the force.

Supported by the AYUSH ministry, these services will be provided by AIIA through a mobile unit named 'Dhanwantari Rath' and Police Wellness Centres, according to a statement by the ministry.

A signed memorandum of understanding document was exchanged between Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and AYUSH ministry Additional Secretary Pramod Kumar Pathak.

The 'Dhanwantari Rath' was flagged off in presence of AIIA Director Professor Tanuja Nesari.

According to the statement, AYURAKSHA, a joint venture of AIIA, an autonomous institute under AYUSH ministry, and the Delhi police, aims to maintain the health of frontline COVID warriors through ayurvedic immunity boosting measures.

After distributing AYURAKSHA kits to nearly 80,000 police personnel for over a period of two months, COVID-19 incidence and mortality among the force was significantly brought down, the statement said.

In continuation of the project, Ayurveda Preventive and Promotive health care are now planned to be extended to the families of Delhi police personnel, it said.

On this occasion, Pathak said appreciated the efforts of the Delhi police personnel as frontline warriors.

Prof Nesari highlighted that the time-tested and scientifically proven prophylactic ayurveda medicines helped in significantly reducing the incidence of COVID-19 among Delhi Police personnel.

