Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Belthangady Court on Saturday sent the complainant in the Dharmasthala case to 10 days of Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody. The SIT is investigating the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that police is investigating to unearthen the network behind in the case and confirmed the arrest of the complainant.

"It is true that he (the complainant) has been arrested, he is in police custody, cannot give any information as investigation is ongoing, Officers will continue the investigation, I will get more information from the SIT. I cannot give more information until the investigation is completed, what network is behind this will be found..."

Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy suspected the possibility of a "bigger conspiracy" to "defame" Hindu temples.

"The main conspirator, the masked man Chinnaya, has now removed his mask. SIT has arrested him and brought him before the court of law, which may keep him in police custody for some time. There is a bigger conspiracy behind this. They wanted to defame the Hindu temples... Those who are joining together to form a group to blackmail the Dramasthala issue have their lies exposed. Everybody is doubting the Congress government because they are also involved in this... Everyone involved in conspiring over this issue should be arrested...," Narayanaswamy told ANI.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Government constituted an SIT to probe the matter related to alleged incidents of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial in Dharmasthala town. (ANI)

