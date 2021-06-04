Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday condoled the demise of SAI International School Founder Dr Bijay Kumar Sahoo, who passed away due to COVID-19.

"I am saddened to hear the demise of eminent educator and founder of SAI International School. By establishing a state-of-the-art private educational institution like SAI International School in the state, he was able to pave the way for the future of many students," Pradhan tweeted in Odia.

"As an advisor to the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, he also played a key role in bringing about a qualitative change in the state's education system. I express my condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well," another tweet read.

National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baijayant Jay Panda also took to Twitter to condole the demise of the educationist.

"Saddened to learn of the untimely passing of SAI international school's founder Chairman and noted educationist Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. He made Odisha proud by building world-class schools in the state. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Om Shanti," he tweeted. (ANI)

