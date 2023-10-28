Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday distributed over 176 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela in Bhubaneswar.

In a post on X, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Distributed employment letters to 176 people. Best wishes to friends who are starting a new chapter of life today with hard work. I strongly believe that you will learn something new and gain knowledge from a person or situation every day without stopping at one place."

Dharmendra Pradhan further stated that the effective policies of the Modi government have led to a decline in the unemployment rates in the country.

"Today, due to the special policies and effective measures of Prime Minister Narendra Modiin the country, compared to 6 per cent unemployment in 2017-18, it has come down to 3.2 per cent in 2022-23. In 2017-18, women's participation in the workforce was 23 per cent, while in 2022-23, it increased to 37 per cent. The increasing participation of women in social life, including government jobs, is a matter of happiness," Pradhan said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 50,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing on Saturday.

Prime Minister said that till now lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs under the Rozgar Mela.

"Rozgar Mela was started in October last year. 'Rojgar Mela' is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs. There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters," he said.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 750 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format. (ANI)

