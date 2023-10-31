Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday participated in the 'Run for Unity' on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The marathon aims to invoke the feeling of peace and harmony among the fellow citizens of the country.

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day.

Earlier in the morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off 'Run For Unity', on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, remembering his visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with "which he shaped the destiny of our nation".

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service,' PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also flagged off the 'Run For Unity', in the national capital.

"On the occasion of Sardar Patel Jayanti, I extend my wishes for Unity Day...The entire country celebrates this day as Unity Day since 2014. We all know that after independence, the British left this country to disintegrate. At that time, our iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did the work of making the map of India by uniting more than 550 princely states into a thread of unity in a few days," Amit Shah said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950. He was a senior Congress leader and is remembered for the unification of India's over 550 princely states into a single country. He also strongly voiced his views on women's empowerment. (ANI)

