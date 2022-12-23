Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wished success to the state of Odisha in hosting the Hockey World Cup.

Speaking to reporters after attending an all-party meeting called by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Union minister said he is very happy about Odisha hosting the World Cup.

Also Read | BJP Halts Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan Due to COVID-19, Asks Rahul Gandhi To Follow Protocols or Call Off Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I am very happy that Odisha is going to host the Hockey World Cup for the second time in a row. The chief minister of Odisha had called all of us for a meeting today, which we all attended. I wish the government all the success for the event," he said.

The CM Patnaik convened an all-party meeting earlier in the day to discuss the preparations and activities for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Gas Cylinder Explodes Killing Two in Pune, Deceased Teenager Booked; Four Injured.

During the meeting, he suggested to the Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship that the Hockey World Cup be promoted through schools and colleges across the country.

Pradhan supported the proposal and added that it is a rare instance for a country and a state to host a showpiece global sporting event twice consecutively.

He added that the hosting of the two Hockey World Cups will go into textbooks at schools. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)