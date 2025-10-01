Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has been ranked 9th among International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide, based on the IBDP Results 2025.

The list is released by Education Advisers UK. DAIS is the only Indian school to feature in the Global Top 10. The school has the largest IBDP cohort among all schools in the Top 10 list.

Speaking on this achievement, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of DAIS, expressed immense pride in reaching such heights in just over two decades.

"It fills my heart with immense pride to see DAIS ranked #9 among IBDP schools worldwide, and to stand as the only Indian school in the Global Top 10 - that too in just 22 years. This honour belongs first and foremost to our students, whose curiosity and commitment continue to set new benchmarks; to our faculty and staff, whose passion and guidance inspire excellence every day; and to our parent community, whose trust and support fuel our vision."

"It strengthens our resolve to empower every child to become a confident learner and a compassionate global citizen. We remain committed to our mission of making learning a joy and teaching a pleasure," DAIS founder Nita Ambani added.

The recognition highlights the school's ability to deliver world-class academic outcomes at scale, while ensuring each student receives individual attention and support, the release stated.

"It is a celebration of the school's students, faculty, and parent community whose dedication and commitment continue to shape DAIS as a global benchmark in education," it added.

This global milestone reinforces DAIS's standing as a leader in international education and its mission to nurture confident learners and compassionate citizens who will make a positive impact on the world, the release stated. (ANI)

