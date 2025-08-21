New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) inaugurated a two-day regional meeting titled "Health Research and Innovations in Public Health: Exchange of Good Practices across RESEARCH Platform."

The event, held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, brought together senior representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Timor-Leste to deliberate on strengthening health research systems, facilitate the exchange of good practices and promote cross-border collaboration in South and Southeast Asia.

The meeting is part of the Regional Enabler for South and Southeast Asia Research for Health (RESEARCH) Platform, which aims to foster solidarity, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among participating countries.

Delivering the plenary address, Dr. VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog commended the participating countries for their significant progress in advancing the health and well-being of their citizens. "The progress we see across these countries is a testament to their commitment to health. There is tremendous scope for us to learn from each other, co-create research products, and translate science into action. By working together, we can accelerate progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals across the region," said Dr. Paul.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and DG, ICMR, stated, "The issues we face are common to all of us, and it is time for our region to move towards shaping its own narrative. Research is the way forward, and by learning from each other's research ecosystems, we can build stronger systems, generate knowledge that reflects our realities, and translate it into better health for our people," he said.

Representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Timor-Leste also delivered opening remarks, drawing attention to the health concerns that affect their populations and the region as a whole, such as anaemia, maternal and child health, tuberculosis, vector-borne diseases and non-communicable diseases. They emphasized the vital role of governments in ensuring public trust in science, highlighted the importance of sustained investments in capacity building alongside expanding infrastructure, and reiterated their commitment to regional solidarity in advancing health research and innovations.

On the occasion, Dr. Paul also launched an exhibition showcasing medical innovations supported by ICMR's Medical Device and Diagnostics Mission Secretariat (MDMS). The exhibition highlights a range of innovative products and technologies developed by Indian innovators to address pressing public health challenges and modernize healthcare delivery in the country.

Over the next two days, the meeting will include deliberations on diverse aspects of health research systems, including governance structures, research financing, mechanisms for prioritizing research agendas, and approaches to ensuring transparency and ethics. Countries will also discuss strategies to foster medical technology innovations, translate research into policy and programmes, and strengthen collaboration across sectors and with international partners.

This first-of-its-kind gathering marks a significant milestone in fostering regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing in health research. By coming together under the RESEARCH Platform, the participating countries have signalled their intent to learn from one another, co-create solutions, and jointly harness the power of science and innovation to improve public health and accelerate progress towards universal health coverage. (ANI)

