New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it will develop the country's interstate multi-modal transport hub near Aerocity in the national capital.

"The hub will be well connected with an Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT), the upcoming phase 4 line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the proposed Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) and the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station, including the station for Automated Passenger Mover (APM) near the GMR Aerocity," it said in a release.

GMR Group-led consortium Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

The ISBT, to be developed in consultation with the Delhi Transport Department, will help in bringing long-distance passengers to the airport from the adjoining hinterland, the release said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said India's first multi-modal transport hub, which will integrate bus, metro, and air services, is a transformative project that redefines passenger convenience.

