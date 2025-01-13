Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Amid speculation of internal discord within the INDIA alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that, in the coming days, if the INDIA alliance has to be saved and strengthened, dialogue between alliance partners is necessary.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "INDIA alliance should be strong... I don't believe what Omar Abdullah said that the INDIA alliance was formed for Lok Sabha. This alliance was definitely formed for Lok Sabha and we fought well, however after that, no meeting of the INDIA alliance was held, which is unfortunate. This responsibility is of Congress as it is in the role of elder brother in the alliance... In the coming days, if the INDIA alliance has to be saved and strengthened, then dialogue is necessary between alliance partners."

Also Read | Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Extend Greetings to People of India.

Raut's remarks came after Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja admitted that the INDIA bloc "stands divided" post-Lok Sabha election 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "It is a fact that Opposition is divided. It is known to people that in Delhi. Assembly election AAP is contesting on its own, Congress is contesting on its own, Left parties are contesting wherever they are capable of putting up a fight and among other parties, certain parties have declared support to AAP. So, it is a fact that INDIA bloc stands divided."

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Suffering From Abdominal Disease for Several Years Dies by Suicide in Bhanwarkuan, Body Found Hanging at Home.

Several BJP leaders have also claimed that the INDIA bloc has 'no mission' and is 'scattered.'

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the INDIA bloc, claiming that the alliance has 'completely disintegrated,' citing examples of the alliance not fighting the Delhi assembly polls and Mumbai municipal corporation polls together.

"Today the INDIA alliance has completely disintegrated. Mumbai is going to have elections and Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are preparing to contest alone. Just like you gave us a grand victory in Maharashtra, in the same way, BJP government is going to be formed," HM Shah said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the alliance lacks a clear mission and is solely driven by personal ambitions and confusion. He also claimed that parties of the INDIA bloc pretend to be united due to their personal ambitions.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "The INDI alliance has no mission, no vision, only personal ambitions and confusion. Due to these ambitions and confusion, they pretend to be united. In Delhi, the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and others have distanced themselves from Congress." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)