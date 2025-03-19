Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Dibrugarh has approved the transit remand of two accused, Basant Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Gill, booked under National Security Act (NSA). They are expected to be produced before a court in Punjab in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

Advocate Samir Todi said that the two detainees were asked to remain present at the concerned court in Punjab on March 23 before 12 noon. He said two other detainees were produced before the CJM court in Dibrugarh on March 17 for transit remand.

Also Read | Burhanpur Unrest: Tension in Madhya Pradesh Town Over Social Media Post; One Detained (Watch Videos).

"Two NSA (National Security Act) detainees, Basant Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Gill, were produced in the learned CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court for transit remand. The CJM court has allowed the period for transit remand. The concerned court (in Punjab) has asked the two detainees to be produced before the court before noon on March 23," Todi told ANI.

Todi said that three more accused would be produced today for transit remand as the Punjab police were arresting all of them in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case.

Also Read | Harshita Brella Murder: Delhi Police Arrest Parents of London Murder Accused; Manhunt for Prime Suspect Pankaj Lamba Continues.

"Two other detainees were produced before the court for transit remand, and they were given March 22 to be produced (before the court). Three more will be produced. These people are being arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the Ajnala PS case," he added.

Earlier, the Dibrugarh Court granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of two of the associates of Pro Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

The Police had sought transit remand in Dibrugarh Court for Bhagwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh, who are accused of the attack on Ajnala Police Station in Punjab.

The accused have been kept in the Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station under tight security. Due to this, the police station is almost closed to the general public. Only those with complaints and other important will be allowed to enter the police station.

On Tuesday, Punjab Police will present the other five accused of the attack on Ajnala Police Station in Punjab in Dibrugarh District Court and try to take them on transit remand.

If the court grants transit remand of the other five accused to the Punjab police, all the seven accused will be brought back to Punjab from Assam.

Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann decided not to extend their detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The seven were detained in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack incident and have been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail for the past two years.

Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the seven being brought back on arrest remand are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)