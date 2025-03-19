New Delhi, March 19: Delhi Police have arrested the parents of the London murder accused, while the manhunt for the prime suspect, Pankaj Lamba, continues, an official said. The parents of Pankaj Lamba, the main accused in the murder of Harshita Brella in London last year, have been arrested by the Delhi Police in a separate dowry harassment and cruelty case filed by Brella's family. The arrests come as police continue their search for Lamba, who remains on the run. Who Was Harshita Brella, Indian-Origin Woman From Delhi Allegedly Murdered by Her Husband Pankaj Lamba in UK?.

Lamba's father, Darshan Singh, and mother, Sunil, were taken into custody and sent to judicial remand, while his sister Uma is absconding. Delhi Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Lamba and are moving to declare him a proclaimed offender. Brella was found dead in the boot of a car at Brisbane Road, East London, in November 2024. A post-mortem examination at Leicester Royal Infirmary confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Harshita Brella Murder: Parents of Indian-Origin Woman Found Murdered in London Call for Justice As Hunt for Husband and Suspect Pankaj Lamba Continues.

The Northamptonshire Police have identified Lamba as the prime suspect in the case. Tracking his movements, investigators found that Lamba fled the United Kingdom on November 11, landing in Mumbai via flight before flying to Delhi on November 12, official said. The Delhi FIR, registered at Palam Village Police Station, also names two other relatives--one of whom is a Delhi Police officer.

