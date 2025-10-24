New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against cyber fraud, Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit (West District) has arrested two individuals from Gujarat linked to a high-profile "digital arrest" scam that defrauded a government employee of Rs 7 lakh.

The accused, identified as Soyebbhai Multani (24) and Aslambhai Multani (37), were apprehended from Surendranagar, Gujarat, following an interstate investigation involving both Jharkhand and Gujarat.

According to the police, "On July 19, 2025, complainant Debjani Das Choudhary, a Nursing Officer at a government hospital, reported that she received a call informing her that her name had surfaced in the Naresh Goyal Money Laundering Case. She was put under fake video surveillance on WhatsApp, under the pretext of investigation proceedings, and was deceitfully made to transfer Rs 7,00,000 from her bank account to another account."

Following the complaint, FIR No. 40/2025 was registered at the Cyber Police station, West District, under 308(2)/318(4)/319(2)/351(3) sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, money trail analysis revealed that 30% of the cheated amount was transferred to a Muthoot Gold Loan account in Jharkhand and 70% was transferred to a State Bank of India account in Surendranagar, Gujarat.

"CCTV footage from the bank branch confirmed that one of the accused withdrew the cheated amount through a cheque. Subsequent raids were conducted in Jharkhand and Gujarat," police said.

Further analysis and technical investigation led to the identification and arrest of the accused persons involved in arranging mule accounts, withdrawing funds, and transferring them via Angadiya for a commission.

The arrested accused, Soyebbhai Multani, used to work as a salesman in a tractor company in Gujarat; Aslambhai Multani runs a dairy farm in Gujarat; and Jitender Kumar is a resident of Jharkhand (arrested earlier in the case).

The arrested accused used to receive 2-4% commission on each fraudulent transaction.

During the arrests, police recovered three mobile phones and five SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities. Investigators also linked 14 National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints from various states to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) portal. (ANI)

