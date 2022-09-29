New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday joined the race for the post of Congress President.

"Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Singh said outside his residence here today.

Also Read | Mans Gets Nearly 4 Years Imprisonment in the US for Allegedly Stealing Expensive Apple Products.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh met with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and had arrived in the national capital late last evening.

Till now, only Shashi Tharoor has declared his candidature for the post.

Also Read | Abortion: All Woman Have Right To Abort Unwanted Pregnancy; Distinction Between Married and Unmarried Women Unconstitutional, Rules Supreme Court.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)