Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Digiyatra's implementation at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) Airport at Guwahati has enhanced the passenger experience enormously.

There is a significant increase in the use of DG travel services at Guwahati Airport.

In a press statement, the Guwahati airport authority said that, the DG Yatra service was officially launched at Guwahati Airport in August 2023.

According to the MOCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) advisory, at least 10 per cent of passengers are expected to use DG Yatra services.

Though initially, passengers used the service less, in this recent week DG Yatra's use has increased to 11.9 per cent.

The number is expected to increase further in the coming days.

Notably, DG Yatra services are currently available at departure gate no. D - 10 and D -7 at the entry into the terminal. The facility is also available at all boarding gates. (ANI)

