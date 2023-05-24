Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took a jibe at the Congress party over the talks going on in the corridors of power about the entry of Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivkumar for the state assembly polls to be held later this year.

"There are already D K in the state, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and former CM Kamal Nath. Both have ruined the Congress party. Instead of showing trust in DK Shivakumar, it is better to bring back senior congress leader Suresh Pachauri and former state Congress Chief Arun Yadav who are sitting at their homes. What is the need to bring a leader from outside? (referring to Shivkumar)," Mishra told reporters here.

Reacting to Chairman of National Congress media cell, Pawan Khera remark about CM face in Madhya Pradesh, the home minister said, "Khera has turned water on the words of further chief minister and inevitable chief minister."

Notably, Khera on Tuesday told media persons that Madhya Pradesh assembly polls would be fought on issues not on the faces.

Mishra further a, "We have not forgotten how the lie of loan waive was made by Rahul Gandhi during 2018 assembly polls."

Meanwhile, he also reacted to the ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shakhas on the temple premises in Kerala and said that the patriots were being banned. Politics of appeasement was being done.

Notably, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a circular to all temples under it to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises.

The circular, issued earlier this month says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it.

The TDB's fresh circular is a reiteration of its earlier order on March 30, 2021, which stated that temple premises should not be used for any other purpose other than for temple rituals and festivals. (ANI)

