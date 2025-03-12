Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) The dinner meeting of about sixty first-time MLAs from various parties has sparked speculation and curiosity in Karnataka's political circles.

The gathering, attended by first-time MLAs from the BJP, JD(S), and Congress on Tuesday night, was organised under the aegis of Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga, Mandya Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga), and Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur.

Although there has been speculation linking this meeting to the ongoing power struggle within the ruling party in the state, as well as to a possible caste-based political alignment—the organisers downplayed it—stating that they met purely for a meal and had been casually holding such gatherings during every Assembly session, whether in Bengaluru or Belagavi.

State BJP president and first-time MLA from Shikaripura, B Y Vijayendra, is also said to have attended the dinner meeting.

"This is not the first such gathering. It has been about two years since we won, and this is the sixth or seventh time we have met over a meal. We, the first-time winners—about sixty of us—come together in a non-partisan manner," Ravi said, with Shivaganga by his side.

Speaking to reporters, he added, "All of us meet whenever the Assembly session is on. If having a meal together is wrong, you (the media) will also be invited next time—without cameras—so you can see for yourselves what we discuss."

When asked about the timing of the meeting amid the state's power struggles, Ravi said that any curiosity surrounding it was limited to the media.

"We regularly meet whenever there is a session, whether in Bengaluru or Belagavi. We met last time as well. This time, Sharana Gowda Kandakur wanted to host, so Shivaganga and I organised it. We all came together and enjoyed the food. Almost all first-time MLAs from the BJP, JD(S), and Congress attended, except for about ten of them," he said.

Responding to a question about the meeting being linked to Shivaganga's recent statement that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister by December, Ravi dismissed any connection. "These two things are entirely unrelated. What does this have to do with us having food together? This meeting was purely about sharing a meal."

"Won't politics be discussed when MLAs meet? Naturally, it will be, but not in the way you (the media) are assuming. Since we are all first-time MLAs, political experience can only be gained through discussions. We simply talked about the issues in each other's constituencies," he clarified.

Ravi also rejected speculation that the dinner was a step toward the political alignment of dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, given that the organisers belong to these groups. "We only meet for food," he reiterated.

Confirming Vijayendra's presence, Ravi said he attended the dinner for some time.

