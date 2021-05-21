Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PTI) Kerala on Friday witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases, recording 29,673 fresh infections, including 129 health workers, taking the caseload to 22,63,577.

The toll mounted to 6,994 with 142 more deaths, the state government said.

On Thursday, the state had reported 30,491 infections and 128 deaths.

Discharges on Friday at 41,032 outnumbered fresh infections, taking the total recoveries to 19,79,919, while 3,06,346 are undergoing treatment for the infection.

A total of 1,33,558 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative to 1.85 crore so far.

The Test Positivity Rate stood at 22.22 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for the maximum of 4,151 cases, followed by Malappuram with 3,499.

Ernakulam and Palakkad also reported over 3,000 cases each.

Of the new cases, 129were health workers,215 had come from outside the state and 27,353 were infected through contact

As many as 9,88,009 people are under quarantine, including 38,709 in hospitals.

