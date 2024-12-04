New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being disallowed to seek clarifications on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on India-China relations.

The minister, who had given an identical statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, addressed the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday on India-China relations and also talked about the recent disengagement in Ladakh.

Soon after his statement, opposition MPs wanted to seek some clarifications on the issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow it, resulting in an uproar in the House briefly.

Opposition members led by the Congress and other parties staged a walkout as several of them wanted clarifications.

While the TMC MPs were not a part of the walkout, the Congress was joined by the Left parties, RJD and some others.

"Time and again, I have invited your attention, indulgence, that we are being watched by the entire nation and our demeanour is causing a serious dilution of the institution, an institution meant for debate is not having it, therefore getting into irrelevance," Dhankhar said.

He said the House rule on statements is explicit wherein no questions are asked at the time of the making of a statement.

"Even on such an issue, the kind of indecorous behaviour I saw, the kind of body language reflected, when I say it every time, it does not earn me any accolades," Dhankhar said as opposition members staged a walkout from the house in protest.

"I want you to kindly contribute and believe in some kind of rules. I have no doubt the statement of the honourable minister must have been seen by the entire country. They must be taking note of how comprehensively he has expressed his point of view."

"Evolve some kind of consensus. There are issues of security and national importance where we need to display exemplary conduct," Dhankhar added.

As the Chair did not allow questions, opposition MPs staged a walkout. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was among those who led the opposition MPs in the walkout.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala later told reporters that the Congress MPs wanted to ask questions from the external affairs minister.

He said the opposition members wanted to know that when the prime minister had said that no one had entered the country, then what was the agreement with China all about.

"It is clear that the prime minister had given a wrong statement in 2020 and an unsuccessful attempt has been made by the government to clarify it in Parliament," Surjewala told reporters.

"We staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha under LoP Kharge ji's leadership as the government failed to answer any of our questions. In such circumstances, who will reply to our questions on the country's integrity and sovereignty," he asked.

He also sought to know how much territory occupied illegally by China in eastern Ladakh has been taken back by the Modi government.

Several members of the opposition wanted to seek clarification on why China has built up troops at the border in eastern Ladakh.

He said they wanted answers from the government in the national interest.

