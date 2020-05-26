India News | Disaster Rescue Works During Monsoon Will Be Undertaken, but with Caution Due to COVID-19: Maha CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that disaster rescue works during the monsoon will be undertaken, but due caution will have to be taken due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday undertook a pre-monsoon preparedness review meeting in the State via Video Conference.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 32,791: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

"We will undertake disaster rescue works, but due caution will have to be taken due to the prevailing COVID situation. He instructed the administration to make the necessary protective equipment, kits and masks available for this," tweeted Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, MoS Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure, Chief Secretary, officials of Railways, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, IMD and others were present in the video conference.

Also Read | Forest Fire in Uttarakhand Leaves 71 Hectares of Land Destroyed; PIB Says Wildfire Incidents Dropped This Year, Shares Graph.

The Maharashtra CMO said, "While we are fighting the COVID crisis, communicable diseases during the monsoons will also have to be dealt with in a competent manner. The CM asked officials to ensure co-ordination between various agencies and take measures in advance to ensure that diseases would not spread."

"While technology enables prediction of weather trends, monsoons may sometimes defy forecasts. Sometimes, low-pressure belts are created, causing storms, heavy rainfall, cloudbursts. Hence, all departments must ensure proper co-ordination with the @Indiametdept," the CMO tweeted.

While flight operations take weather conditions into account, the Railway must plan its train journeys after considering the forecasts on their routes. The CM referred to how the Mahalaxmi Express was held up in heavy rains at Badlapur.

"We will undertake disaster rescue works, but due caution will have to be taken due to the prevailing COVID situation. He instructed the administration to make the necessary protective equipment, kits and masks available for this," the CMO said.

To prevent a flood situation like last year in Sangli- Kolhapur, discharge of water from dams should be planned and regulated. The CM asked for co-ordination to be ensured now with the Dept concerned for the release of water from the Almatti dam in Karnataka.

The CMO further said, "it is important that storm water drains in Mumbai be cleaned and deepened for timely discharge of rain water. Pumping stations must function properly. It must be ensured that pipes which discharge water are clean."

"It should be ensured that there are no potholes on roads in cities and rural areas, and these potholes, if any, must be repaired immediately."

"The CM asked for division-wise and district-wise meetings to be taken with the doctors concerned to ensure there are no cases of infectious diseases in the monsoons," the CMO added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)