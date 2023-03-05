New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday slammed the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala on Sunday after a police "search" at Asianet News office and alleged trespassing into its premises by SFI workers, calling it a display of "Left intimidation politics".

"Left intimidation politics which Tripura voters rejected, on full display in Kerala - as CM Pinarayi facing serious corruption charges n talks about freedom of speech, fascism etc uses his SFI goondas n police to intimidate Kerala Media," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a tweet.

The Malayalam news channel had earlier tweeted along with a video of police presence in its office, "Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts 'search' at Asianet News Kozhikode office. Regardless, Asianet News continues to report, true to its motto: Straight. Bold. Relentless."

