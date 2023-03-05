Delhi, March 5: People travelling through National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to shell more money from next month as the toll rates will be likely increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from 1 April. The toll tax will increase by 5-10 per cent, reported hindi daily Hindustan.

The new rates will be implemented from April 1 after the approval of the Ministry of Road and Transport. Road Safety Week 2023: NHAI Focuses on Training To Enhance Engineering Measures for Improving Road Safety.

Toll Tax Policy: Key Details

Toll Collection New Method: Soon There Will Be No Need To Wait In Queues On Highways To Pay Tax, Government To Use Satellite To Collect Money. As per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the fee rates is to be revised every year with effect from 1st April. Depending upon the requirements, the policy decisions on specific toll issues are being taken on regular intervals. Cars and light vehicles will be charged an additional 5 per cent per trip and the toll tax for heavy vehicles may increase by 10 per cent. In 2022, the toll tax range was hiked between 10 and 15 per cent, increasing the tariff prices of all types of vehicles plying on national highways by Rs 10 and Rs 60. Currently, the toll tax is being collected on the expressway at Rs 2.19 per kilometre. The facility of a monthly pass that is given to the people living in the area of 20 kilometers of the toll plaza which is usually cheaper is also expected to rise by 10%. The 135 km long, six-lane ‘Eastern Peripheral Expressway’ and Delhi-Meerut Expressway will also witness a hike in toll rates.

It is important to note that as per National Highways Fee Rules 2008, there is no such provision for exemption to persons residing within a certain radius of user fee plaza.

