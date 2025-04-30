Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): The district administration of Junagadh removed illegal encroachments from the area, which was located near the extension of the Uparkot Fort.

A heavy police force was deployed as the administration took action.

According to the Junagadh SDM, Charansinh Gohil, all the Illegal encroachments are being removed in the area around the extension of Uparkot Fort in Junagadh. A total of 59 illegal encroachments have been removed so far.

"Illegal encroachments are being removed in the area around the extension of Uparkot Fort in Junagadh. A total of 59 encroachments have been removed. They were also given notice earlier, but they did not remove the encroachment, so action is being taken to remove it today. We are doing this work with the cooperation of the police", the Junagadh SDM told ANI.

Apart from removing illegal encroachments, the Gujarat government has taken various steps to remove all the unlawful Bangladeshi citizens living in the state.

On Tuesday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised a demolition drive to remove Bangladeshi intruders near Chandola Lake. As per the Joint CP (Crime), Sharad Singhal, a lot of illegal Bangladeshi people used to stay in the region.

According to the police official, there was a "Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas" where a majority of Bangladeshi intruders used to stay. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted a survey in which illegal construction was found, after which the demolition drive was conducted.

"There was a Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas where a majority of Bangladeshis used to stay...AMC conducted a survey in which it was found that illegal construction was done. A demolition drive is underway. A total of 50 JCBs are working here, and around 2,000 police personnel are deployed here", the police official told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a massive statewide crackdown on illegal immigration, the Umargam Police detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, as per a police official. (ANI)

