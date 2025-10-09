New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Principal District and Session judge of Patiala House on Thursday listed the matter of Chaitanyanand Saraswati for hearing on Friday.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandan, listed the bail matter for hearing tomorrow. The court will decide whether the bail plea will be heard by the principal judge and district judge or assigned to another judge.

Also Read | India, UK Natural Partners; Strong Ties Pillar for Global Stability, Economic Progress, Says PM Narendra Modi.

A judge in the morning had recused from hearing the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati. The matter was referred to the District Judge.

Saraswati has moved an application seeking bail in a molestation case. He is running in judicial custody after police interrogation. The bail application came up for hearing before the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Atul Ahlawat in the morning. He recused himself from hearing the matter.

Also Read | IMC 2025: Qualcomm Drives Digital Future With AI, 6G and 'Make in India' Initiatives.

On an earlier occasion, he had also recused from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Saraswati in a financial irregularities case. Senior advocate Ajay Burman appeared for Chaitanyanand Saraswati to argue for bail.

Patiala House Court on October 3 remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody in a molestation case.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati was interrogated by the Delhi police for 5 days of custodial remand. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area. Chaitanyanand Saraswati alias Parthasarthy is in judicial custody till October 17. Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested on September 27 in Agra and was brought to Delhi.

Delhi police had produced him before the court, and he was granted a 5-day remand on September 28. His earlier plea seeking anticipatory bail in a financial irregularities case was rejected by the Patiala House Court.

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to file a comprehensive reply on the application of Chaitanyananda Saraswati for a sanyasi robe and spiritual books, mentioning the rule of jail manual. The application will be heard again on Monday.

In another application seeking the supply of a copy of the seizure memo to Chaitanyanand Saraswati, the court asked the police to file a proper reply. This application is listed for a hearing on Friday. Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar pointed out that the reply filed by the investigation officer (IO) is not proper, and there is no mention of any provision of the jail manual on clothes and spiritual books. The court said, "Prima facie, it appears that there is no prohibition on clothes and books, so how can i prohibit?"

Advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for the accused, also referred to the jail manual and submitted that there is no prohibition on an undertrial prisoner to wear clothes of his choice.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused also orally prayed for a direction for providing extra bedding as the accused is over 65 years of age and has ailments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)