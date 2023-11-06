Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government announced a four percent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners as a Diwali gift for them, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through a press release on Monday.

The DA was increased from 42 to 46 per cent, according to the official statement.

Sharing this information on his official X handle, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also extended Diwali greetings to the employees in advance.

Taking to the X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi said, "Dearness allowance at the rate of 46% of the basic salary will be provided to all state government employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh."

"Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days' emoluments (maximum limit Rs 7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted) and work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and daily wage workers. Happy Diwali to all in advance," the CM added. (ANI)

