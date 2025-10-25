Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya over the latter's allegation that the Karnataka state government has neglected the development of the state in the last two years.

DK Shivakumar countered, asking him to show his contribution for Bengaluru.

Also Read | Puri Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Gang-Rape by Relatives in Odisha, 2 Detained.

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "How much funding has this MP got for Karnataka? How many times has he met the PM to seek funds for Bengaluru's development? I am asking about special grants. The people of Bengaluru have voted for him; let him show his contribution to Bengaluru."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had criticised the Karnataka Congress government over potholes on Bengaluru roads, urging Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to prioritise improving the road conditions.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Kicks Off Poll Campaign, Slams PM Narendra Modi Over State's Law and Order Situation (Watch Videos).

Shivakumar on Friday said that the state government has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct a high-level investigation into the Kurnool bus fire tragedy.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "The Kurnool bus tragedy is tragic and unfortunate. There was another such incident involving a green line bus recently. The 20 medical students on the bus escaped unhurt after our Raichur Congress President alerted the driver. The police of Andhra Pradesh had not taken any action then. We are also telling the Home Minister and Transport Minister to take necessary precautions in Karnataka too."

"There is visible negligence in this case, hence an investigation is needed into this. This is not a small incident, and we need to ensure that such incidents don't occur in the future," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha informed on Friday that 17 adults and two minors were charred to death after a passenger bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru collided with a motorbike and caught fire. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)