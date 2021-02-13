Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI)To help blood cancer patients find a matching stem cell donor, DKMS BMST Foundation India is partnering with over 100 restaurants and food outlets across Bengaluru, this Valentines Day.

The partnership aims at spreading awareness on the need for registered blood stem cell donors in the country and how one can register and become a blood stem cell donor, it said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation has partnered with restaurants and food chains such as Beijing Bites, Reset Caf, Smoor, Art of delight, Sweet chariot and Corner house to as part of their awareness campaign.

CEO of DKMS-BMST, Patrick Paul said: "We launched the campaign #CupidOffDuty to inform and make people aware of their potential of saving blood cancer patients life by registering as a blood stem cell donor".

"We curated a 'Lifesaver Squad' which is being supported by famous restaurants in the city and have created a QR code which will take the customer to the landing page www.dkms- bmst.org/CupidOffDuty and interested people can register as potential lifesaver", he said.

Blood stem cell donors are constantly in critical need by transplant physicians for blood cancer patients.

According to the Foundation, for most blood cancer patients, a blood stem cell donation from a healthy matching donor is their chance for a successful treatment.

However, only about 30 per cent of the patients in need of a stem cell transplant as a life-saving treatment can find a sibling match, the statement said.

The rest 70 per cent depend on finding a matching unrelated donor, which makes it vital for people to register themselves as potential donors.

The Foundation said the pandemic has affected blood cancer registrations due to the absence of on-ground awareness drives.

