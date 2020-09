New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials to explore the implementation of a low-cost technology developed by scientists of Indian Agriculture and Research Institute (IARI) here to manage crop residue across all farms in outer Delhi.

Dr A K Singh, the director of IARI, and several senior scientists from the institute presented the technology to the chief minister on Wednesday.

Commending the innovation, Kejriwal said, "Crop stubble is the major source of pollution in Delhi in winter. I congratulate IARI scientists for developing a low-cost, effective technology to deal with stubble burning. Governments need to listen and work hand in hand with scientists to address the issue of stubble burning."

The meeting was also attended by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, officials from the Development Department and Dialogue and Development Commission.

The chief minister instructed the officials from the Development Department to carry out detailed cost-benefit analysis and explore the implementation of this technology across all farms in outer Delhi that face the issue of crop stubble.

Kejriwal will visit the Pusa campus on Thursday to witness a live demonstration.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves a liquid formulation prepared using Pusa decomposer capsules and readily available inputs, fermenting it over 8-10 days, and then spraying the mixture on crop residue to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble.

Capsules worth Rs 20 can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw per acre.

The use of this approach by IARI in Punjab and Haryana have shown very encouraging results over the last four years. It also reduces fertilizer consumption and increases farm productivity.

