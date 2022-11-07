New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and a PSU signed an agreement on Monday for development of an indigenous communication-based train control system, officials said.

The DMRC is developing this indigenous system with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and C-DAC as part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Delhi Metro said.

The DMRC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEL for development of the indigenous Communication-Based Train Control system (i-CBTC), it said in a statement.

Om Hari Pande (director, electrical) DMRC and Manoj Jain, Director (R&D) BEL exchanged the MoU in the presence of senior officials at the Metro Bhawan here.

The system is being widely adopted by most of the countries around the globe specially for its feature of moving block which allows high frequency of trains. Being the latest technology in the field of metro train signalling, CBTC promises efficient use of metro infrastructure, providing safe operations, officials said.

It is a major step towards the development of an indigenously built signalling system in India, and a big step towards achieving self-reliance in metro signalling and train control systems, the statement said.

This will facilitate and foster innovation, enhance local skill, reduce deployment cost of metros and lead to evolution of expertise within the country in the field of train control signalling systems, the statement said.

The DMRC and BEL have also jointly developed the i-ATS (indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System) which is currently under implementation stage, it said.

