Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and enquired about his health.

Premalatha ruled out political purposes behind the visit and told reporters that she visited Stalin out of courtesy to enquire about the latter's health.

Also Read | 'Comes From Arrogance or Ignorance', Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi After Rahul Gandhi Backs Donald Trump's 'Indian Economy Is Dead' Remark.

"100 percent this is friendly visit, to enquire about the CM's health," she told reporters. "We wished him well, good health," she said.

She recalled the friendship between her late husband Vijayakanth and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi (1924-2018) and Chief Minister Stalin. DMDK leaders Sudeesh and Parthasarathy were present during the meeting with CM.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Confirms Panel Formation, Seeks Stakeholder Inputs; Notification and Member Appointments Likely Soon.

Chief Minister Stalin underwent a therapeutic procedure on July 24, 2025 at Apollo Hospital here and was discharged on July 27 after successful recovery, the hospital had said.

Answering questions on political angle to the visit, she ruled out anything political and said that the full concentration is on developing the DMDK further.

From August 3, the state-wide campaign of the party begins from Gummidipoondi in northern Tamil Nadu and it will culminate in Kanyakumari and the tour will be split into 3 phases.

A party conference is slated to be held in Cuddalore on January 9, 2026.

"So our goal is strengthening the DMDK, making it stronger and meeting our office-bearers (under Illam Thedi, Ullam Naadi initiative to connect with functionaries) and the people," she said, adding a "Captain Ratha Yatra--Makkalai Santhikka Makkal Thalaivar" programme to meet the people is also on the cards.

"So, question on alliance is too early and we will let you know at the appropriate time," she added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election is due by March-April 2026.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)