Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MA Subramanian on Sunday held a protest in Chennai against the Central government, alleging a shortage of LPG cylinders in the state.

The protest was held in the Saidapet area, where leaders and cadres from DMK and its alliance partners gathered to raise concerns over the supply of cooking gas cylinders. As part of the demonstration, a cooking gas cylinder was placed on the stage with a flower garland as a symbolic gesture to highlight the issue.

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Large numbers of leaders and workers from DMK, Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) participated in the protest.

Protesters raised slogans accusing the Union government of failing to ensure an adequate supply of LPG cylinders to Tamil Nadu. They alleged that the shortage has been affecting households and small businesses that rely on cooking gas for their daily needs.

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The demonstrators demanded that the Centre take immediate steps to resolve the issue by increasing the allocation of LPG cylinders to the state and ensuring an uninterrupted supply to consumers.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday criticised the Centre over the LPG shortage issue, stating that the situation had arisen due to what he described as wrong decisions taken by the government.

In a post on X, Stalin said the shortage had occurred because of the Union Government's decisions and accused it of lacking foresight and precautionary measures to prevent the crisis."Due to the wrong decisions of the BJP Union government, which has earned the name 'FailureModel' even in foreign policy, a severe LPG cylinder shortage has occurred," Stalin said in his post.

He further said that the government had failed to anticipate the problem or take steps to prevent it, resulting in hardships for the public.

"No foresight, no precautionary measures either. It is the public who suffers trouble because of them," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also referred to the protests organised across Tamil Nadu by members of the Secular Progressive Alliance, condemning the LPG shortage and the Centre's handling of the issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)