Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): In the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced the formation of key committees to address poll-related matters.

An 11-member election manifesto preparation committee has been constituted under the leadership of Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Four Killed After Being Hit by Kalinga Utkal Express Train in East Singhbhum (Watch Video).

Other members of the committee include ministers PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan, DRP Raja, TKS Ilangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovi Chelishian, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan and Mayor Priya.

In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: MHA Directs States and Union Territories To Ensure Strict Compliance of Flag Code Ahead of R-Day Celebrations.

This committee is essential for ensuring effective collaboration and negotiation with the INDIA alliance parties during the electoral process.

The TR Baalu-led Alliance Coordination Committee includes ministers KN Nehru, Periaswamy, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi and A Raza.

Apart from this a five-member election coordination committee has been formed. It comprises municipal administration minister K N Nehru, organisational secretary R S Bharathi, PWD minister E V Velu, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)