Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu after the state opposed the implementation of central government's PM Vishwakarma scheme.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sathyan alleged that the DMK government is more focused on 'political narratives' than transparency.

The AIADMK leader also accused both BJP and DMK of using the issue to create a narrative of constant confrontation.

"Both parties are interested in projecting themselves at loggerheads while portraying MK Stalin as the saviour of Tamil Nadu," he said, calling the DMK's approach 'desperate and lacking transparency.'

"Every initiative need not be looked at from the angle of cast and creed. These are all fake narratives by the DMK which is costing Tamil Nadu," said Sathyan.

Speaking to ANI, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said, "I think it's high time the incompetent Chief Minister MK Stalin stops painting a picture of opportunity for every state initiative. On one hand, the BJP has not highlighted the merits of Vishwakarma and its potential benefits to the state. On the other, MK Stalin has not disclosed Tamil Nadu's recommendations regarding the scheme."

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's economic standing as the second-largest state economy in India, Sathyan argued that schemes aimed at uplifting the poor may not significantly impact the state since only a small percentage of its population falls below the poverty line.

He also criticized DMK for framing the issue through caste and creed lenses, labelling such narratives as detrimental to the state's progress.

BJP State Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said, "It is a government scheme which clearly states that this particular Vishwakarma scheme is meant for the people who are in professions like goldsmiths, cobblers, tailoring, boat makers etc. There are 18 professions in this. They have to compete with the new technology and be equipped with the new instruments."

"They need financial and technical support to compete with corporates and get bigger gains in this industry.That is the reason the Vishwakarma scheme was floated. But unfortunately, the Tamil Nadu government, DMK, is trying to say that this is a caste-oriented scheme. It is misleading that the CM is intentionally trying to blame it as a caste-oriented scheme,"he added.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan dubbed the scheme a "caste-based initiative" that undermines social progress.

Speaking on the issue, Elangovan stated that the scheme perpetuates caste-defined roles instead of encouraging education and social mobility for communities traditionally involved in crafts such as jewellery making, woodwork, and pottery.

"The Vishwakarma scheme is cash-based and appears to push specific communities back into their caste-defined roles. The name itself suggests that people who have traditionally engaged in these professions should continue in them instead of exploring opportunities through education," said Elangovan.

Elangovan argued that the scheme could restrict social mobility by encouraging people to remain confined to traditional work associated with their caste.

Elangovan highlighted the strides Tamil Nadu has made in promoting education and breaking caste barriers.

"In Tamil Nadu, anyone can study and rise in life, irrespective of their caste or traditional roles. Today, someone from the Vishwakarma community can become an IAS officer. They should not be forced or incentivized to return to their caste-based professions," he asserted.

The DMK leader emphasized the importance of education over financial incentives tied to traditional crafts, stating, "The government should ensure that everyone has access to education and opportunities to succeed. Schemes like these risk undoing the progress we have achieved in states like Tamil Nadu."

"The name of the scheme itself says that people who do work according to their castes should continue to do the same work. A person from the Vishwakarma community can become an IAS officer today and he can't be asked to go back to doing the work of his community, that's why we wanted a change," he said.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, informing him that the Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in the state in its present form and urged for its modification.

In a letter written to the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday said the state has decided to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste.

"Prime Minister of India, dated January 4, 2024, expressing the government of Tamil Nadu's opinion and request for modification in the Prime Minister's Vishwakarma scheme being implemented by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India," Stalin said in the letter.

The CM said that moving forward, Tamil Nadu also constituted a committee to study that scheme in the wake of concerns that this initiative strengthens the system of 'caste-based vocation.'

"The Government of Tamil Nadu, will, therefore, not be taking forward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. However, to empower artisans in Tamil Nadu under the overall principle of social justice, the Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste," he added.

CM Stalin said that this scheme would provide holistic support to all artisans in the state, irrespective of caste or family occupations.

"Such a scheme will serve to provide them with financial assistance, training and all required support for their development, more comprehensively and inclusively," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government-appointed committee had recommended the removal of the mandatory need for the applicant's family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based traditional trade.

"The minimum age criterion is 35 so that only those who have made an informed choice to continue their family trade can avail of benefits under this scheme," he said.

CM Stalin said that the onus of verification of the beneficiaries in rural areas is vested with the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from the Revenue Department instead of the head of the Gram Panchayat.

PM Modi launched the Vishwakarma Scheme on September 17, 2023. The scheme ensures recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards, skill upgrading through skill verification, basic skilling, advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentives up to Rs 15,000, credit support up to Rs 3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions. (ANI)

