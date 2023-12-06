New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, DNV Senthilkumar S on Wednesday expressed regret over remarks he made in Lok Sabha a day ago and said he is withdrawing them.

"The statement made by me yesterday inadvertently if it had hurt the sentiments of the members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged and I express my regret," Senthilkumar said in the Lok Sabha today.

The DMK MP had sparked a controversy by using a certain pejorative for the BJP after the latter won assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The remarks in the DMK MP's speech were later expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki who was chairing the House proceedings today told the Senthilkumar, "It is already expunged but you should regret it. Now it is over,"

The third day of the 2023 Winter Session of Parliament started with shouts of "Maafi Mango" (Apologise) from BJP MPs even before the Speaker started the proceeding for the day in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal sought an apology from DMK MP TR Baalu for Kumar's comments in the House.

"He (Baalu) should first apologise. He is their leader. The kind of remarks he made in this House! Balu should apologise first. How will the House function like this? How can any person say anything in this House and go?" Goyal said demanding an apology from the DMK MP.

Yesterday, Senthilkumar triggered a political storm when he said that the power of the BJP in winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States during which he used the pejorative term.

"...the people of this country should think that the power of BJP of winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States, what we generally call as ... States. You cannot come to South India! You can see what happened in election results in all the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We are very strong over there. So we will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union Territory...," the DMK MP had said.

The DMK MP had subsequently in a post on social media apologised for his comments in the Lower House saying that he was not using the term with any "intent."

"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across," Senthilkumar said in a post on 'X'.

The BJP however continued its attack on the DMK MP accusing members of the INDIA bloc of making divisive comments to vitiate the atmosphere.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched an all-out attack on the Congress and the INDIA alliance accusing them of conspiring to erase the country's culture.

"After the defeat, they (Congress) have resorted to abuse, and their thinking very clear now...they slam EVMs...They're conspiring to erase the culture and identity of our country...some people stand with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang... but we won't let this nation divide...Their thoughts are to insult Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma. Congress and their alliance (INDIA alliance) keep showing Sanatan Dharma in bad lights...Telangana CM designate made a statement that 'Telangana's DNA is better than Bihar's DNA'...DMK leaders' statements against Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Hindi speaking people are a well-planned conspiracy" the Union Minister said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "...I would like to tell both Rahul Gandhi and Stalin father-son duo (MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin) that 'Ganga' and 'Gau' are the identity of Sanatan in India. 'Gaumata' is the identity of Sanatan in India. Stop mocking and attempting to finish Sanatan...otherwise you yourself will be finished." (ANI)

