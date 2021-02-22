Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) The DMK on Monday suspended its Puducherry functionary K Venkatesan, who resigned as MLA, for 'violating' party discipline. Venkatesan, who represented Thattanchavadi constituency in the Puduchery Assembly, quit as a legislator on Sunday, blaming lack of funds to meet people's demands in the constituency.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan in a statement said Venkatesan "violated party discipline" and brought "disrepute" to it.

"...he is being suspended from all posts including primary membership," he said.

The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government, which had the support of the DMK and an independent legislator, fell on Monday following a spate of resignations over a month that reduced it to a minority with just 11 members in the 33-member House where the opposition outnumbered it with 14 MLAs while there were seven vacancies.

The chief minister and his cabinet resigned after seeking confidence vote in the House on Monday.

