New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Academy has been accredited under the prestigious Capacity Building Commission's National Standards, as assessed by the National Accreditation Board of Education & Training, officials said on Wednesday.

Union Minster of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, in a formal ceremony on Tuesday, presented the accreditation certificate, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

"This is an important feather in the cap for DMRA (Delhi Metro Rail Academy) since this prestigious recognition stands as a testament to DMRA's unwavering commitment to excellence and the outstanding quality of training it offers," it said.

The accreditation marks a significant milestone in standardising training processes and delivering unparalleled education in the field of rail-based urban transportation systems, it added.

