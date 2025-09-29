Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours on social media regarding the stampede in Karur during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay's rally. The stampede left at least 41 people dead, including 18 women and 10 children.

"Do not spread defamation and rumours on social media regarding the tragedy that occurred in Karur. Everyone must behave responsibly," Stalin said in a video message posted on his X handle.

He said that whichever party the victims belong to does not matter to him, for him, all of them are his fellow Tamil brothers and sisters.https://x.com/mkstalin/status/1972571284346482763

The Chief Minister further stated that it is the responsibility of all to ensure that tragedies like this never happen again.

He said that the State government will take necessary action after getting the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, a one-member Commission instituted by the State government to inquire into the stampede incident.

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay on Monday held a video conference with senior leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse to discuss the next steps following the Karur stampede.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

A day earlier, Vijay announced that he would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. (ANI)

