New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it did not want any sealed cover report in a case.

"Please do not give sealed covers in this court. We do not want any sealed covers here," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said during the hearing of a criminal appeal against an order of the Patna High Court.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Farooq Abdullah Calls for Independent Judicial Probe Into Kashmiri Pandit Exodus.

The observation of the CJI, speaking on behalf of the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, assume significance as several jurists and academicians, in past, had voiced reservation about the practice of filing sealed cover reports in sensitive cases during the tenures of some former CJIs.

The top court was hearing an appeal of a person, who had allegedly made some remarks against judges on social media and was in jail.

Also Read | Bank Scam Case: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against BJP Leader Pravin Darekar in Upper House.

At the outset, the bench said now the person has been granted bail, and hence, the matter can be remanded back to the high court.

Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Patna High Court, said that the Bihar government, if permitted, can file a sealed cover report containing the statements made by the person concerned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)