Kota, Jul 3 (PTI) A doctor of a government-run Community Health Centre at Ramganjmandi in Kota district was allegedly caught red-handed on Friday by ACB sleuths while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person for issuing him a favourable medico legal certificate.

Jhalawar ACB's Additional Superintendent of Police Bhawanishankar Meena said Dr Rajesh Kumar of Ramganjmandi CHC was arrested on the complaint of Kishore Kumar, a resident of Teliyakhedi village, from whom the doctor had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing him a medico-legal certificate.

Kishore's father had allegedly been beaten up by two men a few days back and a case in this regard was lodged at the Ramganjmandi police station, said Meena, adding the doctor was demanding the bribe for issuing a certificate without diluting the nature of injuries suffered Kishore's father.

Kishore had already given Rs 1,500 to the doctor soon after he sought the bribe and promised to give him the remaining sum later, said Meena, adding Kishore subsequently lodged a complaint with Jhalwar Anti-Corruption Bureau.

On ACB directions, Kishore met the doctor again and gave him Rs 1,500 while pleading with the doctor to bring down his demand to Rs 8,000 and the doctor agreed to accept the remaining sum of Rs 5,000 on Friday.

After checking the authenticity of Kishore's complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and sent the complainant to meet the doctor at his official residence with chemically-treated Rs 5,000.

Soon after Kishore handed over the money to the doctor, the ACB sleuths swooped on him and arrested him after recovering the money from his trouser's pocket.

The arrested doctor would be produced before the special ACB court on Friday, said Meena.

