New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A doctor was held for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates to criminals to help them in getting bail, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Gajender Nayyar, has been temporarily suspended by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) while the Delhi High Court has ordered to conduct an inquiry by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) and file a 'status report' before July 16, they said.

However, Nayyar has not been arrested.

The police said the doctor had given fake medical certificates to many criminals to help them in getting bail.

One of the criminals, Abdul Rehman, arrested along with four others under the Arms Act and attempt to murder case registered at Jamia Nagar in August last year and has been in judicial remand since October 30, 2019, had applied for interim and regular bails several times but it got rejected, police said.

On May 8, Rehman approached the Delhi High Court for interim bail on the pretext of attending to his ailing wife Rukhsar. He also submitted medical certificates of his wife issued by Nayyar, they said.

Nayyar used to work at both NC Hospital, Dwarka and K S Nursing Home Noida, police said.

"Our police team visited both the hospitals to verify the medical certificates issued by Nayyar. They turned suspicious, on seeing the doctor's name. One of the officers told us that the doctor had issued a similar certificate to another criminal's family and the accused got bail from a sessions court," Kumar Gyanesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

During verification, the policeman found that Nayyar was not at NC Hospital and was in Noida, he said.

When the doctor was questioned about Rukhsar's health condition, he was not sure about the illness. A lot of his answers about Rukhsar's medical condition were incorrect. After checking the hospital records, there were discrepancies in statement and the documents submitted at the court, the police said.

The police said Nayyar had issued several medical certificates in other serious criminal cases and that he had deliberately misled the court on medical grounds of family members of criminals.

During the course of inquiry, a police team visited the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and found that DMC held the practice of Nayyar to be highly unbecoming of medical practitioner and revoked his name from the State Medical Register for a period of 365 days till November 29 this year, they said.

